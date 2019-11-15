Cuban Model Cindy Prado Slays In Tight White Dress & Insanely Sexy Nude Heels

Cindy Prado is dropping jaws with the most recent image that was shared for fans on her wildly popular Instagram page. The Cuban-born beauty has never been shy when it comes to showing off her killer figure for followers in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, Daisy Dukes, and NSFW dresses as well. The stunner has amassed an impressive social media following of over 800,000-plus, and with each and every image that she shares, the model earns rave reviews.

In the most recent photo that was posted on her page, Prado tagged herself in Miami, Florida. The model could be seen walking in the street at nighttime, posing just in front of a luxury black vehicle. Prado had her amazing figure on full display for her fans, rocking a skintight white dress that had long sleeves and a blouse-like top that dipped low into her chest. The model showed off her trim waist in the ensemble, rocking a gold chain belt around her taut tummy.

Prado accessorized the look with a nude-colored purse and a number of necklaces, as well as nude-colored heels. Cindy wore her long, blond locks down and curled for the photo op while also rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption of the image, the bombshell tagged retailer Fashion Nova, crediting them for her wardrobe.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but it’s earning the stunner rave reviews from her loyal fans with over 6,000 likes, in addition to 100-plus comments. Some of the model’s fans commented on the photo to let Prado know that her body looks absolutely amazing while countless others let her know that they are huge fans.

“Very very very beautiful young lady hello gorgeous have a great day,” one follower commented on the photo with a series of pink heart and red kissy-face emoji.

“Should say, may your beauty shift the whole damn atmosphere in the room cause girl your toooooo dang fine,” a second social media user gushed.

“You are going to cause a car crash,” another social media user joked.

