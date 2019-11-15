Alessandra Ambrosio Rides A Bike In A Bikini Top As She Enjoys The Maldives

Alessandra Ambrosio shared a new triple update to her Instagram page as she enjoyed sun-filled days in paradise. On Friday, November 15, the retired Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media app to post a series of snapshots of herself riding a bike in a stylish and revealing outfit that highlighted her flawless physique.

In the first photo of the slideshow, Ambrosio sat atop a cream-colored bicycle that featured turquoise details on the wheels. According to the geotag she paired with her photos, she enjoyed her bike ride while visiting the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, a luxury resort in the Maldives.

Ambrosio rocked a black bikini top that boasted a stylish bandeau cut. The top also featured a cut-out in the middle, allowing a bit of cleavage to be seen along with a string holding two tiny seashells. As she indicated via the tag added to her post, her bikini was from Gal Florida, the swimwear brand she launched earlier this year.

The Brazilian bombshell teamed her bikini with a cream-colored number that consists of a soft pair of pants featuring thin straps that went over her shoulders like suspenders do. She completed her look with a simple pair of flat sandals and a silver necklace with a moon-shaped pendant.

Ambrosio wore her brunette tresses swept over to one side and styled down in perfect waves that cascaded around her shoulders. All three photos showed the model in the same outfit and on the bike, though they showcased different angles and backgrounds.

The post, which Ambrosio shared with her 10.2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 85,100 likes in just a couple of hours of being published. The same time period also brought in upwards of 340 comments to the photos, suggesting they will continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and style while showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Happiness look[s] gorgeous on you!!!” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a red heart, a palm tree and a sparkle emoji.

“Soo pretty,” said another fan.

“Who knew bike riding could be so gorgeous!” a third user raved.

Ambrosio has been sharing snippets from her trip during the past few days. As The Inquisitr previously noted, Ambrosio recently posted a photo of herself stretching out on the ledge of an infinity pool. She rocked a blue two-piece swimsuit that left her toned figure on full display.