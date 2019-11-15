Kelly Ripa Proves That She Looks Stunning In A Hard Hat While Striking A Pose In Las Vegas

In her most recent social media share, Kelly Ripa is proving to her fans that she looks good in just about anything and everything that she rocks, including construction gear. As those who follow the Live With Kelly and Ryan star on social media know, Ripa regularly shares photos and videos of herself in chic outfits while also sharing plenty of posts to promote her hit morning television show. In the most recent photo that was posted for fans on her page, Ripa appeared to be having a blast in Sin City.

In the caption of the image, Ripa revealed to fans that she is currently in Las Vegas, where she is hard at work with Ryan Seacrest. In the photo itself, the 49-year-old was all smiles as she looked off to the side while posing front and center. The television personality traded in her normally chic wardrobe that she often wears on the show, this time dressing the part of a construction worker. Ripa looked casual but gorgeous in a plain white t-shirt with a red and black construction vest on top.

Kelly accessorized the look with a number of necklaces around her neck as well as a big blue hard hat on her head. She wore her short, blond locks down and straight in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption of the shot, Ripa made a pun, telling fans that she was hard “hat” work and since the post went live, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 5,000 likes and 70-plus comments after just an hour of going live.

Some of Kelly’s fans commented on the image to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others chimed in to let her know that they are huge fans of her show. A few more had no words for the new Instagram share and expressed their feelings by using emoji instead.

“Please show us this episode kelly, you’re so adorable,” one of Kelly’s fans commented on the photo.

“Don’t you look adorable? I wear a Hard Hat everyday,” a second social media user wrote.

“U look so pretty in this picture,” another fan gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Kelly wowed fans in another stunning look, this time one that was a little more dressed up. In the short video, Ripa showed off her figure while clad in a floral dress with sky-high pumps, proving once again that she looks good in anything and everything.