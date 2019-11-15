Aussie Hottie Tarsha Whitmore Rocks A Tiny Monokini With Massive Cleavage

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore offered fans a Friday treat when she posted a picture to Instagram where she modeled the tiniest of monokinis. However, though the outfit was teeny, the cleavage that was exposed in the revealing ensemble certainly was not.

Tarsha modeled for the sizzling shot in a doorframe that offered a glimpse of a living room behind it, specifically an oversized mirror and tiled floors. That said, fans were likely not paying attention to the background with Tarsha commanding all the attention.

Her monokini was black, and featured a trendy X-cross at her collarbone that then wrapped around her neck in a halter fashion. The cups of the monokini were fashionably ruched, and struggled to cover the model’s ample assets, flaunting her incredible cleavage.

Beneath the bust-line, the monokini featured a second X-cross above her belly button, and then cinched at the stunner’s waist, showcasing her hourglass figure and giving viewers a glimpse of her belly button ring.

The bottom of the monokini had sides that reached up toward her waist, elongating her tan and toned legs and emphasizing the incredible curve of her hip.

Tarsha kept the rest of look natural, with no other accessories. Her light brown locks featured sun-kissed highlights from the Australian sun, and she left them unstyled so that her soft waves fell down past her shoulders to her waist.

Her sole makeup was a swipe of mascara and hint of bronzer, and she sported a beige manicure. However, what fans arguably loved the most about the snapshot was Tarsha’s sweet closed-eye smile, which radiated happiness and good vibes for the weekend.

The picture quickly earned over 13,000 likes and around 150 comments within just under two hours.

“Oh my God,” wrote one awestruck fan, adding several shocked face emoji followed by prayer hands.

“You look so very perfect, like the most beautiful lady in the world!!!!!!!!” gushed another.

“Oh…. I’m in love,” proclaimed a third, with a resigned face emoji and red heart.

In her caption, Tarsha joked that her goofy smile was cheesy, and one user capitalized on a flattering pun.

“You’re so hot, you just turned that cheese into fondue!” he joked.

Tarsha is well known for her fantastic body, and it is one of the ways in which the 19-year-old has been able to amass a following of over 643,000 fans. Though she normally posts pictures in revealing swimsuits, like the one above, she is also sure to offer her fans variety. For example, yesterday she posed in a skintight mini dress, vowing that she needed one in “every color,” as covered by The Inquisitr.