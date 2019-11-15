American Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Shows Off Backside In Revealing Pants: ‘Growing The [Peach]

Qimmah Russo is “growing her [peach],” and she wants her Instagram fans to be inspired by her progress. On Friday, November 15, the American fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she rocks skintight clothes showcasing her backside.

The photo pictured Russo in front of a full-length mirror inside what looked like a bathroom. She rocked a tan two-piece set that consisted of a crop top with off-the-shoulders long sleeves. The top also boasted a low-cut neckline that helped highlight her torso. Russo teamed her top with a pair of matching pants that sat just above her bellybutton to increase the contrast between her voluptuous lower body and her toned and slender midsection.

Russo was standing with her back to the mirror as she held her phone for the selfie. The pose was intended to put her booty front and center. In the caption, the fitness model stated that she has been working on her backside, and she encouraged her fans to purchase her online training listed on her Instagram bio.

Russo looked over her shoulder at her own reflection as she smiled wide for the camera. The model wore her hair parted on the side and pulled back into a low ponytail.

Russo also wore a generous amount of mascara to enhance her lashes, adding intensity to her eyes. Other than that, she kept her makeup neutral.

The post, which Russo shared with her 1.2 millionaire Instagram followers, garnered more than 21,000 within three hours of being published. Within the same amount of time, the photo raked in upwards of 24o comments.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the fitness model took to the comments section to praise her physique, and to shower Russo with compliments.

“It’s most definitely growing,” one user chimed in.

“Always bringing a smile to day,” another fan added.

“Lovely in so many ways,” a third user said, trailing the words with a red heart and a few engagement ring emoji.

“I love your smile,” yet another fan chimed in, adding a heart eyes emoji to the comment.

In an interview with Bodybuilding.com, Russo opened up about her fitness journey and she shared her insights into what works and what does not work when it comes to building muscle. She added that she would define success as “a combination of mindset, your diet, and how you work out.”