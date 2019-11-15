Christie Brinkley Sizzles In White Bikini Bottoms While Riding A Bike In Smoking Hot Throwback

Christie Brinkley delighted her fans earlier today with a stunning throwback photo from her vault. As those who follow the OG supermodel on social media are well aware, Christie uses her Instagram page quite frequently to share plenty of new photos of herself as well as a ton of throwback shots. In the most recent image shared with fans, Brinkley threw it way back to a snapshot from her early modeling days, and her fans absolutely loved it.

In the caption of the undated photo, Brinkley wished her fans a “wheely” good weekend while revealing that the photo was snapped in St. Barths by one of her favorite photographers of all time. In the gorgeous shot, Brinkley could be seen posing on a red bike with the ocean water just at her back. While planting one foot firmly on the ground, the model rested her other leg on the top of the bike while she rocked a pair of black gym shoes. The model left little to the imagination while clad in a pair of white bikini bottoms that showed off her toned and tanned legs.

On the top, Brinkley paired the look with a navy-colored vest that had white drawstrings. The model accessorized her look with a matching navy hat on her head, cycling gloves, and a silver watch on her right wrist. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the photo, including mascara, blush, and lipgloss. In just a short time of the shot going live on her page, it’s earned Christie a ton of attention from her 500,000-plus fans.

So far, the gorgeous throwback shot has earned Christie over 2,000 likes and 50-plus comments in the few short hours the photo has been on her page. Some of Brinkley’s fans commented on the image to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more fans didn’t have words and commented on the shot with their choice of emoji.

“You still have the same gorgeous legs!! Happy Friday,” one follower commented on the photo, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Just a beautiful all American Girl! I remember you saying that one of the bonuses to modeling was getting to travel to all of these beautiful locations in the world, and you have certainly done that!” a second social media user raved.

“You are blessed with a good body from the Lord,” another one of Brinkley’s fans added.