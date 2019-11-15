David Dobrik Beats Out Harry Styles For ‘People’s’ Sexiest Heartthrob Award

YouTube David Dobrik is one of People magazine's sexiest men alive.

Each year, one of the categories of People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive contest is ‘Sexiest Heartthrob’. This year the contestants included Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher, and David Dobrik. It was ultimately Dobrik, a 23-year-old YouTube star and comedian that was awarded the honor, according to Tubefilter.

Subcategories such as ‘Sexiest Heartthrob’ allow celebrity men a chance to shine beyond the singular Sexiest Man Alive title. When Dobrik first learned that he had been nominated for this award, he thought it was hilarious but he also really wanted to win. Thus, during an episode of his popular podcast Views, he and co-host comedian Jason Nash instructed fans to all go vote for Dobrik to help him win over his very popular competition. His massive fan base did their job, securing him the coveted title.

Singer and musician John Legend won the overall title of Sexiest Man Alive and was awarded the cover of the latest edition of People Magazine.

It appears that Dobrik is on a bit of a winning streak these days since he also just won a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Social Media Star, as The Inquisitr previously reported. This was an honor he did not expect and was very grateful for. He beat out a slew of other popular stars for the award, including Emma Chamberlain, The Dolan Twins, Rickey Thompson, The Ace Family, Shane Dawson, Tana Mongeau, and even his own ex-girlfriend Liza Koshy. After winning the award, he shared his appreciation for his fans in a Twitter post.

“I WON A PEOPLES CHOICE AWARD AND this is crazy. I mean like seriously. You guys have showed my friends and I so much love and I don’t think anything will ever top that and I don’t think we’ll ever be able to say thank you enough. So here’s the first of many! THANK YOU.”

Other awards Dobrik has received throughout his short yet successful career include a Streamy Award for Breakout Creator, a Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Social Star, a Teen Choice Award for Choice Web Star in the male category, and a Shorty Award for Vlogger of the Year.

The vlogs that Dobrik has become famous for are chaotic and crazy with the prize winner and his friends being known as the Vlog Squad. Celebrities such as Josh Peck, John Stamos, and Lori Loughlin have also been known to make appearances.