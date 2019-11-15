‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Is Keeping In Touch With Joe Via FaceTime, May Be Headed For ‘Honeymoon Stage’

Joe Giudice has been living in Italy for the past month.

Teresa Giudice may not be sure about whether or not she’ll stay married to husband Joe if his latest deportation appeal is unsuccessful but that doesn’t mean she isn’t talking to him regularly. In fact, according to a November 15 report from Us Weekly magazine, the mother of four is staying in close contact with Joe via FaceTime.

“Teresa and Joe have been talking and FaceTiming a ton since she got back to Italy,” a source told the magazine.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey surely saw, Teresa and her daughters traveled to Italy earlier this month for a day-long visit with Joe, who traveled back to his native country last month after spending the past few years behind bars. However, because the kids are currently all four in school, they weren’t able to stay for very long.

During their trip, Teresa, Joe, and their daughters, including Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, shared a number of family photos together as they traveled through Sala Consilina, Salerno, Amalfi, and other areas of Italy. But still, Teresa and Joe’s future is uncertain and when it comes to his deportation appeal, there has been no given date regarding when a final decision will be made.

“Who knows what their future is as a couple, but she’s been really happy and in a good place since she got back,” the magazine insider continued. “Their interactions are a little flirty too, but that could just be the honeymoon stage all over again.”

Teresa and Joe recently celebrated their 20-year wedding anniversary but sadly, there were in two different countries at the time. Then, weeks after the anniversary, the couple appeared on a Watch What Happens Live special, Joe and Teresa: Unlocked, where they both admitted that they were unsure about whether or not they would continue with their marriage.

Earlier this week, as Us Weekly magazine revealed, Teresa looked back on the time she and Joe spent with their kids in Italy during an appearance on Thursday’s episode of Good Morning America.

“We had the best time ever. It was so good,” she recalled. “He said he cried after we left. He cried the whole day, he said. Missing his daughters. He was so sad.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teresa also said on the morning talk show that she was overjoyed to see her kids reunite with their father for the first time in over three years.