Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Snaps Stunning New Selfie In Low-Cut Top

Anna Nystrom is showing off her picture-perfect face and body for her fans in the most recent image shared on her Instagram page. As those who follow her on social media know, the Swedish-born beauty regularly delights her fans with a wide-range of stunning photos in a handful of sexy shots for each post every week. In the most recent image, the blond bombshell sizzled in a gorgeous new selfie.

In the caption, Anna told fans that she hopes they have a great Friday ahead of the upcoming weekend. The model did not specifically tag her location in the post but she appeared to be at her home in Sweden. In the gorgeous new image, the social media sensation posed in front of a mirror outlined in silver. The model held the camera with one hand and rested the other hand on her cheek.

The Swedish stunner wore her long, blond locks down and straight with the top of her hair featuring a brown headband. Nystrom also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. For the look, Anna appeared to be both cozy and sexy in a low-cut long sleeve shirt highlight her ample cleavage. The post had only been live on her page for a few hours but was already garnering a ton of attention with more than 64,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments.

Some of Anna’s fans commented on the image to rave about Anna’s killer figure while countless others let her know she looks beautiful. A few others returned the favor and wished Anna a happy Friday like she did while more followers lacked words for the comments section, opting instead to use their choice of emoji.

“You are very lovely princess” one of Nystrom’s fans commented on the image with a flame and heart emoji.

Loading...

“You are truly so amazingly Beautiful! Wow! Will You please Marry Me?!?!,” another fan asked, adding a few black heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” a third social media user raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Anna dropped jaws in another sexy photo shared for her army of Instagram followers. In that particular post, the bombshell sizzled in an all-black outfit that included a tight black turtleneck and equally tight leggings. Like her most recent share, that one also earned the model rave reviews.