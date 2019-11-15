Serena Williams Flaunts Famous Curves In Leopard-Print Dress At The Beach

Serena Williams is showing off her killer curves in a beach photo posted to her Instagram today — and her fans are absolutely loving it.

Williams took to the popular social media app today to share a snapshot of herself striking a pose on a sandy beach. She wore a summer dress boasting a leopard-print pattern in varying shades of beige, yellow and brown. The dress features a high neckline and long sleeves. Its bodice hugged her torso closely, highlighting her strong upper body. The skirt of the dress has details in orange and lime green near the hem, adding a touch of color to her outfit.

In the photo, the tennis star is striking a fierce pose as she stands with one leg to the side and her hip jutting out in the opposite direction. Williams is resting one hand on her thigh and the other on her head. The high hem of the dress showcases her insanely toned legs. A tag added to her photo suggests that the snap was captured by her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Williams didn’t disclose her location in her caption or add a geotag to the post. However, a recent report by The Inquisitr points out that Williams and her family have been enjoying some downtime in the Maldives, far off the coast of India.

Williams wore her hair pulled back in braids tied low. The tennis icon is looking at a point off-camera toward the horizon with an intense facial expression.

Since going live, the post — which Williams shared with her 11.8 million Instagram followers — has garnered about 200,000 likes within a day of being published. The same time period also brought in close to 2,000 comments, proving it to be a hit among her fans.

Users of the social media platform used the opportunity to praise Wiliams’ fierceness while showering her with a host of compliments and emoji.

“Roar baby,” one user raved, in reference to her caption.

“Yassss Queen!” said another fan.

“You make me feel so strong [red heart emoji] Thank you,” a third user chimed in.

“Fierce,” added another one, including fire emoji and a flex bicep to the message.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams recently shared a Boomerang in which she rocked a black one-piece swimsuit that flattered her strong body. She completed the look with a zebra-print swimsuit cover-up that reached down to her mid-calf and floated around her body.