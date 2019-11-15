Hope Beel Sizzles In Rhinestone Bikini While On Mexican Getaway

Model Hope Beel is known for her fabulous figure, and on Friday, she showed off her enviable physique in an Instagram photo in which she wore a sexy bikini adorned with rhinestones.

Hope’s bikini featured a multi-colored bandeau-style top with brown trim and a sexy cutout section between her breasts. The sides of the bottoms were adorned with rows of rhinestones, giving the ensemble a glam vibe.

As pretty as the suit looked, it was no match for Hope’s body, which was stunning. The beauty struck a pose and arched her back, showing off her taut abs and ample chest. The curve of her hip and her toned legs were also on display as she ran her hands through her hair.

According to the geotag on the post, Hope was in a tropical location somewhere in Tulum, Mexico. She stood next to a grouping of bamboo and other tropical plants that were situated near a body of turquoise water. On the other side of the water, more foliage created a scene that looked like the model had landed in paradise.

Hope’s perfect makeup included sculpted and darkened brows, smoky eye shadow, light blush on her cheeks and matte pink on her lips. Her long hair fell down in loose waves over one shoulder as she closed her eyes and positioned her face toward the sky. The camera captured her tranquil look as she soaked up the sun.

In the post’s caption, the beauty said she was heading to Turks and Caicos soon, while also pointing out the her lovely bikini came from fashion brand Ravish Sands.

Her fans gushed over how pretty she looked in the snap.

“Perfect figure!!!” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful woman,” commented a second fan.

“Good body. Super hot,” said a third admirer.

Hope does seem to have a body made for bikinis. Judging from her Instagram page, most of her modeling involves swimwear for a variety of brands that includes Fashion Nova. The model also likes to share videos as she works out, but even then it seems she likes to do that in a bikini as well. However, sometimes she shows off her fit physique in other outfits like in a recent post in which she rocked a pair of black jeans with a black lace top.