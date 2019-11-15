‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Nick Changes Course

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, November 15 brings a tough decision from Nick while Nikki and Jack strategize. Plus, Phyllis is suspicious of Chance and Adam, and Abby has her own concerns about Phyllis.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) worried about all the hotel cancellations. She also complained about both her partners. Abby was upset at Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) for bringing Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) into their midst, and she worried about Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) for her sneaky, underhanded ways. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) told her that Simon was one step ahead of everybody. Later, Abby wondered why Kevin (Greg Rikaart) was worried about Chelsea, and he called Abby paranoid. After, Phyllis let Kevin know she saw his FBI charade, and Abby accused Phyllis of hiding something but Phyllis declared she is innocent. Abby promised to look into Phyllis’s security system at The Grand Phoenix.

At Adam’s (Mark Grossman), Phyllis made herself at home even though Adam and Chance (Donny Boaz) wanted her to leave. She poured herself a drink, and then Phyllis mentioned that she knew whatever Adam and Chance were hiding. After a while, she finally left. Then, Adam promised Chance that Phyllis knows nothing, and Chance admitted that it would be a big problem if Phyllis ever uncovered what really happened. He cautioned Adam to keep Phyllis from becoming their problem.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) interrupted Victoria (Amelia Heinle) at Newman Enterprises. She was scheduled for a conference call, but she made time to enjoy her partner. Then, Billy stayed while she worked on the call, and the two got started for round two after her work ended.

Loading...

At Newman Ranch, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Jack (Peter Bergman) discussed Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) campaign. They worked to come up with something to mitigate the damage that Chelsea caused. Then, Victor (Eric Braeden) showed up, and he worried that Chelsea would hurt Nick more than he worried about Nick’s campaign. Jack doesn’t think Nick should give up, and he suggested that Nick rides out the media frenzy.

Finally, at Nick’s, he fielded calls from reporters, and then Chelsea urged him to lash out at her but Nick refused. Finally, after Chelsea declared she would confess the whole thing to stop the questions, Nick made a stunning decision. To protect Chelsea and the rest of his family, Nick chose to drop out of the race for the city council. Chelsea was upset that Nick gave up on his dreams for her, and he promised her that she comes first for him.