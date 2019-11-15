Olivia Culpo Stuns In Outrageously Low-Cut Sheer Dress That Shows Her Underwear

Sports Illustrated bombshell Olivia Culpo put on a very tantalizing display for her Instagram followers in today’s post. Reporting from a breathtaking tropical setting, the former Miss Universe served up a couple of eye-catching photos that saw her rocking an ultra-revealing mesh dress — and sent pulses racing among her vast base of admirers in the process.

The stunning supermodel wore a plunging white gown by PatBO, which perfectly showcased her incredible figure. Made up of an outrageously low-cut satin bodice, one complete with cutouts slashed across both sides of the midsection, the daring frock left very little to the imagination and showed a great deal of toned, supple skin.

The gown’s ample skirt was no less skin baring; the billowing skirt was crafted entirely out of see-through mesh and offered an unencumbered view of Olivia’s endless pins. The Maxim Hot 100 cover girl put her sculpted hips and chiseled thighs on full display in the sheer skirt, which featured a handkerchief ruffled hem that showed off her slender ankles.

At the same time, she bared her deep cleavage in the ridiculously plunging bodice, which was adorned with numerous fringe details that further lured the gaze toward Olivia’s exposed chest. To add even more spice to her already steamy look, the Model Squad alum flashed her underwear through the gauzy dress, revealing a pair of white satin briefs that matched the bodice of her gown.

The gorgeous model and actress completed her look with an oversized clutch bag by Bottega Veneta, a ruched design in a subtle tan color that complemented Olivia’s glowing, bronzed skin. She added height to her statuesque frame with a pair of brown strappy sandals, which harmonized with the color of her bag, as well as the overall palette of her sexy, yet elegant attire. A sparkling pendant necklace adorned her generous decolletage, calling even further attention to her perky chest.

Needless to say, Olivia looked nothing short of spectacular in the chic, yet racy see-through dress. The 27-year-old hottie showed off her head-turning outfit in a pair of photos, one of which saw her posing with a group of friends, including Victoria’s Secret Angel Devon Windsor, her fiancé, Johnny “Dex” Barbara, and actress Cara Santana.

While Olivia didn’t add a geotag to her post, the photos were most likely snapped at St. Barths, where the merry party is set to celebrate Devon and Dex’s wedding this weekend. Surely enough, Olivia captioned the snaps with the hashtag #DEVotedtoDex to clue in her followers as to where she was.

The gang looked like they were having a fantastic time. Dressed to impress, the foursome snuggled for a group shot and flashed beaming smiles at the camera. Interestingly enough, everyone but the bride-to-be was wearing white.

Cara donned a flattering miniskirt and a long-sleeved crop top that was knotted in the front, leaving her midriff exposed. She wore white strappy sandals that sported lavish white feathers at the heel. Dex looked dapper in a white dinner jacket and matching trousers, and wore a white shirt underneath the double breasted suit. He completed his outfit with beige suede shoes. Meanwhile, Devon looked fabulous in a cream floral dress, a floor-length strappy design that beautifully flattered her Amazonian figure.

The second snap was a portrait that showed Olivia posing against the backdrop of lush vegetation. The Rhode Island beauty was all smiles as she proudly showed off her jaw-dropping dress, and looked positively radiant.

As expected, the new photos immediately caught the eye of Olivia’s fans. The double Instagram update garnered over 56,000 likes from her adoring admirers, in addition to 146 comments.

“Your underwear is showing!” wrote one person, followed by two fire emoji.

“How are you REAL,” commented another, adding a pleading face emoji for emphasis.

“Love seeing your smile, happiness looks fabulous on you @oliviaculpo,” penned a third Instagram user, in a message trailed by a seemingly endless string of blue heart and black heart emoji.

“Are you supposed to look better than the bride!” quipped a fourth follower, ending their post with three flattering emoji.