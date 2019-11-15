Fitness Model Kelsey Wells Shows Off Incredibly Toned Figure In Encouraging Instagram Post

The fitness model looked radiant in her latest Instagram post.

On Friday, fitness model Kelsey Wells showed off her incredibly toned figure in an empowering Instagram post.

The photo shows the founder of the PWR programs standing in what appears to be her living room. She posed with her shoulders back and her hand in her pockets. Kelsey tilted her chin downward and smiled sweetly.

The Instagram influencer sizzled in a black sports bra with red, blue, and silver striping on the band. She also sported a pair of cobalt blue shorts from the clothing company Michi. Kelsey flaunted her fabulous figure in the workout gear that left little to the imagination. Her incredible curves, washboard abs, and toned legs were on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the sporty look with delicate stud earrings.

For the picture, the brunette beauty slicked back her luscious locks in a high ponytail. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, peach blush, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, Kelsey gave her followers an empowering message about finding the strength to remove themselves from negativity. She noted that while it can be difficult to seek out positivity, it is worth the effort.

Many followers stated that they appreciated her sentiment in the comments section.

“I really needed to read this today. I made a decision to quit my study after spending 3 years doing something I don’t like. It’s tough considering the loss of money and time, but my happiness is more valuable,” wrote a follower.

“Wow you couldn’t have said it better. [You’re] so inspirational!!!” said a different commenter.

“I have been there recently and I finally made the decision to just close that door. You can only stay in the ‘place’ for so long. Thanks for this,” chimed in a another Instagram user, adding a purple heart emoji to the comment.

Some of Kelsey’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“You look lovely and beautiful,” praised one fan.

Kelsey graciously replied to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 24,000 likes.

The fitness trainer has a habit of sharing empowering messages on social media. Earlier this week, Kelsey uploaded a motivating post, wherein she encouraged her fans to stop following restrictive diets. She noted that the best way to see progress in one’s fitness level is to start with simple changes.