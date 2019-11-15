Caroline Wozniacki Flaunts Fit Physique In Red-Hot Swimsuit: ‘Wife Life’

Caroline Wozniacki shared a hot new update to her Instagram page in which she shows off her athletic physique as she enjoys the beach.

Earlier this week, the Danish tennis star took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of snapshots rocking a swimsuit while posing next to a wooden surfboard. The first photo shows the 29-year-old athlete next to the board with the beach in the background. While she didn’t include a geotag that shows where she is, a recent post suggests she is currently in Mexico for a wedding.

Wozniacki rocked a red-hot one-piece bathing suit with thick straps that go over her shoulders. The suit also boasts a low-cut neckline and high-cut legs that flatter her fit figure. Her swimsuit features the words “Wife Life” written in white across the bodice.

The tennis player posed with one leg to the side and hip to the other. The second photo is similar to the first. However, this time around Wozniacki is posing in front of a swimming pool.

She wore her blonde hair in a middle part and styled down in natural waves pulled over her right shoulder in both snaps. Wozniacki appears to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing her natural beauty.

Since going live, the post — which Wozniacki shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 81,500 likes within about a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. Within the same time frame, the photos also raked in upwards of 580 comments.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the tennis star took to the comments section to express their admiration for her, and also to engage with the saying on her swimsuit.

“Why is my wife life generally covered in Cheerio crumbs and screaming to turn the football game off?!?!” one user joked.

“Look at you hot mama!” said another user, trailing the words with a fire emoji.

“Need this suit,” a third one chimed in, including hands raised, crying-laughing and a heart eyes emoji.

This isn’t the first swimsuit photo that Wozniacki shares with her Instagram fans in recent times. As The Inquisitr has previously written, Wozniacki recently posted a snapshot of herself in a white-and-cream striped string two-piece bathing suit as she posed on a rooftop.

The bikini left her chiseled abs fully on display, which captivated the attention of Instagram users.

“Oh, hey abs,” one user wrote.