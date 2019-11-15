Felicity Huffman Is Determined To Help Young Women Through Her Community Service Work

Felicity Huffman is reportedly fully engaged in her community service work.

Former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman is in the midst of completing her court ordering 250 hours of community service work as part of her sentencing for her role in the college admissions scandal. The disgraced actress decided to focus her community service work on a nonprofit organization called the Teen Project. According to inside sources, Huffman has devoted herself to her work with this organization and wants to make a difference in the lives of young women, as PopCulture reported.

While some people may want to simply complete their community service work as fast and painlessly as possible, Huffman reportedly really cares about the work she is doing and truly wants to help these young women. This is something that came as somewhat of a surprise to the Teen Project staff, the source said.

“She’s taken a genuine interest in the young women. There was definitely apprehension that Felicity felt from the staff, because no one knew how seriously Felicity was going to take this. Most people just show, do the hours, and leave. They aren’t engaged and fully present. Felicity is the opposite.”

Teen Project works with young women between the ages of 18-years-old and 25-years-old that have had a difficult past. They may be homeless, victims of sex trafficking, or a victim of other kids of abuse. If they are dealing with substance abuse, this organization helps them get clean by providing them with resources to save their lives and helping to fund their rehab. It also helps provide housing and education for these young women, according to the Teen Project website.

In addition to the 250 hours of community service work she was sentenced to, Huffman was also required to pay a $30,000 fine, which she has already done. She was also sentenced to 14 days in prison but only actually ended up spending 11 days behind bars.

Actor Felicity Huffman has confessed to paying $15,000 to boost her eldest daughter’s SAT score in connection to the college admissions scandal. pic.twitter.com/vKRq8gs51j — HuffPost (@HuffPost) May 13, 2019

“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done. At the end of the day I had a choice to make. I could have said ‘no.’ I thought to myself turn around. Just turnaround, and to my eternal shame, I didn’t,” she said in court.

As The Inqusitr previously reported, Huffman pleaded guilty to her role in the college admissions scandal from the the very beginning. She admitted to paying $15,000 to the cheating scheme’s ringleader Rick Singer to have her daughter’s SAT exam responses corrected so she would score higher on the exam.