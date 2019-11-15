‘The Young And The Restless’ Celebrates Peter Bergman’s 30 Years

For the past three decades, Peter Bergman has portrayed Jack Abbott on The Young and the Restless. The show released an exclusive sneak peek of the celebratory episode they have planned to mark the occasion, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

On Monday, November 25, Y&R will air a special stand-alone episode featuring the life and times of Jack Abbott, as portrayed by soap veteran Peter Bergman. The preview of the episode features Jack giving a toast upon completion of his and Traci’s (Beth Maitland) book chronicling the Abbott family’s history.

“I want to commemorate this moment. Writing this book was my idea,” begins Jack during the toast. “I personally have learned so much from it. I look at my mother and my sister and my niece, my brother, and my son, and I feel our shared family history. I feel this connection through John and Dina Abbott. They have shaped all of our lives. I just want each of you to know how very special you are to me.”

As he discusses his family, and especially his parents, Jack tears up remembering everything he learned during researching the family while Traci wrote the story of the Abbotts. Along with Jack and Traci, Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Dina (Marla Adams), Billy (Jason Thompson), Abby (Melissa Ordway), and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are in the living room at the Abbott mansion to raise a glass. Jack also mentions Abbotts, who are yet to come, which may mean somebody like Kyle or Abby will have a child sometime soon to add to the family.

As EW reported, the episode features plenty of vintage clips of Jack throughout the years as he reads from Traci’s book to his family gathered in John Abbott’s living room. The moments are sure to thrill long-time viewers as the show takes them on a trip down memory lane in Genoa City.

Recently, on the show, Jack has floundered a bit, and he took a trip to recenter himself. While away, he ran into Sharon (Sharon Case). After the two friends caught up, Jack returned to Genoa City with a renewed focus for his life. That’s when he suggested the book to Traci, and for the past couple of months, they’ve researched the book and found out a bombshell family secret about Dina having an older son, Eric Vanderway. Now, they have a new family member — Theo (Tyler Johnson). Although Theo isn’t an Abbott since he’s related to them through Dina, it certainly adds a new wrinkle for the family.

Bergman took over the role of John Abbott’s oldest son in 1989, and he’s won four Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on the number one rated CBS Daytime drama.