‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Sets The Record Straight After Claiming To Be ‘Pregnant’

Melissa Gorga considered having another baby during 'RHONJ' Season 10.

Melissa Gorga recently suggested she was “pregnant” on the E! Network’s The Daily Pop, but is she really expecting her fourth child with husband Joe Gorga?

After saying that she couldn’t leave her full-time position on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, even if Joe wanted her to, because they’re “pregnant at this point,” she has set the record straight about her alleged pregnancy.

“I am not pregnant,” Melissa confirmed to Hollywood Life on November 14.

According to Melissa, the comments she made on The Daily Pop was completely untrue and an example of a “really bad analogy.” As she explained, she was attempting to say that once someone is “pregnant with the show,” they aren’t able to leave. However, using the word “pregnant” certainly threw a number of viewers for a loop.

Melissa and Joe currently share three children, including Antonia, 14, Gino, 12, and Joey, 9, and are considering the possibility of adding a fourth child into their family naturally, through adoption, or with a surrogate. As fans saw in the dramatic trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s currently 10th season, the topic will be discussed by Melissa and Joe during the new episodes.

Continuing on to Hollywood Life, Melissa said that fans of the Bravo TV reality series will watch as she and Joe discuss having another child and go through the motions that come with it. She also said the idea of a surrogate has definitely been something she and Joe have thought about.

As for which option she and Joe will move forward with, if they have made a decision at this point, she said fans will have to stay tuned into The Real Housewives of New Jersey to find out.

In addition to Melissa and Joe’s upcoming talks about their plans for a potential fourth child, Melissa is expected to go head-to-head with returning Real Housewives of New Jersey guest star Danielle Staub.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Melissa teased her upcoming drama during an interview with AOL‘s Gibson Johns in August.

“[Danielle] is a spit-fire. She’s always good to come in and cause a little action, stir the pot and cause drama,” she said. “This season I kind of go head-to-head with her a little bit. I’m always down with someone coming through like the Tasmanian Devil, because I love to tell them they’re wrong. That’s my one strong point: If you’re wrong, I’m going to tell you you’re wrong.”