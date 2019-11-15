NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown May Be Trying To Help Colin Kaepernick In His NFL Comeback

Antonio Brown may be ready to give Colin Kaepernick a hand in his return to the NFL.

The All Pro wide receiver, who like Kaepernick has found himself on the outside of the league looking in, took to social media this week to offer Kaepernick a hand in his upcoming workout for close to half of the league. In an Instagram post where Brown superimposed his head and Kaepernick’s head on the bodies of two young children playing together, he offered to serve as the receiver for Kaepernick’s workout.

It’s not clear if Kaepernick intends to take Brown up on the offer, as the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback may have his best chance to return to the NFL this weekend with a league-organized workout in Atlanta on Saturday. As ESPN reported, former NFL head coach Hue Jackson will be leading drills for Kaepernick and the league noted that 11 teams have committed to attend — the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Redskins. ESPN reported that the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers would be attending as well, and the league said that it expects additional teams to commit.

Brown is seeking his own return to the league after being released by the New England Patriots in September following a series of accusations of sexual misconduct. The NFL is still investigating the allegations and could level some form of punishment against Brown. If he were to face suspension, it would not go into effect until Brown signs with another NFL team.

Kaepernick’s exile from the league has been more controversial than Brown’s. Supporters say that Kaepernick has been blackballed from the league for protesting during the national anthem to raise attention for police misconduct toward people of color. The former Super Bowl starting quarterback has been out of the league since 2016 and filed a lawsuit against the NFL claiming that owners were colluding to keep him out of the league, one that was settled out of court earlier this year.

While Kaepernick has repeatedly said that he has stayed in game-ready shape and is prepared to return to the NFL at any time, Brown has wavered on whether he wants to play again. He has taken to social media twice since being released by the Patriots to say that he is done with the league, but both times has walked back the statement and said he would like to play again.