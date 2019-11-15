German Fitness Model Pamela Reif Stuns In Sexy White Bikini

Fitness guru Pamela Reif shared a new photo of her sublime body on Instagram earlier today. In the image, the German stunner looks fantastic in a simple white bikini that perfectly accentuates the best assets of her toned physique. Even better, the throwback photo conjures images of a tropical paradise amid this wintry November.

In the photo, Pamela is standing on the edge of an infinity pool with the ocean and a gorgeous sunset in the background. Despite the grandeur of the nature captured in the image, the model is the real standout.

Pamela’s image amassed nearly 30,000 likes and almost 200 comments shortly after going live. Her 4.4 million followers were happy to shower the blond bombshell with praise on her sexy statuesque figure.

The graceful beauty is visible from head-to-toe in her latest shot. Her white bikini perfectly cradles her breasts. The bottoms have a frilly waistband that highlights her flat belly.

As far as bikinis go, this one is modest in terms of how it fits Pamela’s body. Yet her toned, slender legs seem to extend for miles. The stark white of her bikini creates a sharp contrast between the fabric and her bronzed skin, which makes her tan genuinely pop against the background.

Her long blond locks are windswept, creating a sexy beachy look reminiscent of a mermaid. Pamela’s hairstyle complements the serene expression on her face. It’s no wonder her fans are unable to hold back their glee at the sheer splendor of the photo.

“You’re so inspiring your videos are changing my life each day I wake up to your workouts…thank you girl.”

Some commenters were keen to compliment both Pamela and the incredible sunset in the photo’s background. One stated, “such great photography, and that sunset too.”

“Absolutely beautiful! Always a stunner,” said a third user.

“Very beautiful I am training now using your exercises,” expressed another person in the comment section along with several heart-eyes emoji.

Several weeks ago, Pamela posted another photo that appears to have been taken from the same location as her latest snapshot. In that Instagram update, she was wearing a multi-strapped black bikini.

Pamela changed things up in her newest photo by wearing her hair down while in the picture from October, she rocked a messy bun. Instead of her rock-hard abs being the center of attention, this photo draws the eye to her slim backside and perky rear end, which is glistening from the water, enticing her many followers.