WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Gives Update On John Morrison’s Return

Rumors of John Morrison returning to WWE were fueled earlier this year when it was reported that he’d signed a deal with the company. Unfortunately, the reports turned out to be false, as Morrison debunked the claims. Now, his friend Dolph Ziggler has weighed in on the matter.

During an interview with talkSPORT, Ziggler revealed that he and Morrison are still close friends, and they have discussed the likelihood of the former Intercontinental Champion returning to WWE in the future.

“He keeps it under his coat about what he’s doing but for three years he’s been telling me he’s coming back! So, I don’t know if he’s messing with me or what so I stopped asking him. I hope he comes back. It’s been a really long time, it’ll be so refreshing to see him. He and I 10 years ago on these overseas tours, we’d either start the show or wrestle before the intermission, first-half main event, where we were given free reign to tear it down and have a blast. Hopefully he’s back soon, I don’t know.”

During the interview, Ziggler also revealed that he and Morrison recently starred in a movie together. When they shared a picture of the shoot on social, many fans believed that it was confirmation that they were forming a tag team.

On a rooftop by the Salvador Dali Museum In @StPeteFL scheming with director @WJStrobelight about the next scene ???????? #TheSpeedOfTime pic.twitter.com/2k63mrmnfu — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) November 1, 2019

Another person who recently shared some insight on Morrison possibly returning to the company was his wife — and Impact Wrestling star — Taya Valkyrie. While speaking to Forbes, she revealed that she doesn’t see her husband’s potential return to WWE as an issue for their relationship. While Valkyrie didn’t reveal if Morrison had been in talks with the company, her words suggested that she believes his return is a possibility.

Since leaving WWE, Morrison has made a name for himself in the wrestling industry, having found success in Lucha Underground, Impact Wrestling and a host of independent companies. If he does return to WWE, he’ll arguably return as a bigger star than he was when he left.

Morrison has also been pursuing a career as an actor and has appeared in several action movies, as well as the hit Netflix series GLOW. WWE’s demanding schedule will leave less time for Morrison to pursue non-wrestling ventures, and it remains to be seen if he’s willing to make that compromise.

As documented by Sportskeeda, the superstar left WWE because he wanted more control over his schedule. However, some rumors suggest that he parted ways with the company because of his ex-girlfriend Melina, who allegedly had an affair with Dave Batista.