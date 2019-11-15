‘Sports Illustrated’s Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Flaunts Figure In Skintight Crop Top & Shorts

Hunter McGrady posted a new photo to her Instagram page in which she rocks revealing workout clothes, and her fans can’t get enough.

On Thursday, November 14, the model — who has been called Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition’s “curviest model,” as Insider has previously written — took to the popular social media app to share the photo to announce that she and her husband are creating a workout space in their home.

In the photo, McGrady is sitting by a window as she rocks a light gray, two-piece workout set that features a crop top with spaghetti straps that go around her neck. The top also boasts a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her busty physique front and center.

McGrady teamed her top with a pair of matching shorts that sit just above her bellybutton, leaving just a little bit of skin visible between its waistband and the crop top. The shorts reach down to her mid thighs, while its thin fabric hugs her lower body tightly.

For the snapshot, the swimsuit model is holding different workout props, including dumbbells and a ball. Addition, she laid out a blue yoga mat at her feet. As is evident in her caption, the post is an ad for Amazon, where McGrady said she found the equipment to put together her workout room.

McGrady completed her casual look by pulling her hair up in a high ponytail. The model also appears to be wearing eye makeup for the shot.

In under a day of being published, the post — which McGrady shared with her 575,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 11,200 likes, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upward of 85 comments to the photo.

Instagram users and fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty. They also used the opportunity to discuss body acceptance, as McGrady is well-known for promoting body positivity and inclusion.

“How are you able to be so body positive??? I have had two kids and they destroyed my body and I have hard time loving my body as it is now. I am trying to accept what my body has created but I care too much about what society thinks,” one user opened up.

Loading...

“Gorgeous girl,” wrote another one.

As The Inquisitr has pointed out, McGrady recently jetted off to Bali to shoot her spread for Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. Next year’s edition will mark McGrady’s fourth year with the magazine, the report further detailed.