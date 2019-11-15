‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Stuns Fans With Dramatic New Look Ahead Of BravoCon, Sports Long Blond Hair And Bangs

Lisa Rinna has given her new look a name.

Lisa Rinna has debuted a new look ahead of her upcoming appearance at this week’s BravoCon event in New York City, where she is expected to appear alongside 87 other Bravo celebrities.

Just two days before the event was set to begin, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shocked her fans and followers on Instagram when she shared a photo of herself sporting some very long, much lighter hair with bangs on her page and announced that she had named the new look “Heidi.”

Immediately after sharing the stunning image, Rinna received tons of supportive comments and excited statements about her latest style.

“I love her,” Rinna’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Dorit Kemsley, replied.

“Omg. Love,” added Tamra Judge of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Lea Black, of The Real Housewives of Miami, and Cynthia Bailey, of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, also reacted to the image by sharing a couple of heart emoji.

In Rinna’s Instagram post, the mother of two was seen gazing into the camera with dark makeup and a light pink lip. Meanwhile, her thick hair and bangs perfectly framed her contoured face. Behind her, it appeared evident that Rinna was preparing for an event as a rack with tons of clothing was seen.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rinna has been causing quite the stir on Instagram in recent months, not only with her many new hairstyles, but also with her numerous dancing videos. One of her videos even captured the attention of Justin Bieber.

At the end of September, Rinna posted a video of herself dancing to Kanye West’s “Gold-Digger” as she promoted Kim Kardashian’s shape wear line, Skims, on Instagram. In response, Rinna received tons of support from celebrities, including longtime friends Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

“Omg you are so so hot!!!!!!!! I love your dance videos!!!!!!!!” Khloe wrote in the comments section of her post.

“Hahaha this is AWESOME. [I] love you Lisa!!!” added Jenner.

While Rinna received a lot of love after sharing the video, Bieber wasn’t a fan and told the reality star she should chill. In response, Rinna clapped back at the singer by telling her fans and followers that she always wanted to grow up and make dance videos that everyone would watch, including Bieber.

Days later, after Bieber married wife Hailey Baldwin, Rinna posted a video of herself dancing in her bathroom to his hit “Baby.”