Kim Kardashian Shows Off Curves In Skintight Black Bodysuit To Announce SKIMS Restock

Kim Kardashian announced the restock of her shapewear line, SKIMS, in the best way possible on Friday afternoon. The beauty mogul shared a photo of herself rocking a skintight bodysuit from the original collection to Instagram. Kim’s look showed off every single one of her curves, much to the delight of her fans.

In the snapshot, Kim posed in an unusual stretch on some black pavement surrounded by green trees. The image was slightly grainy, giving it a retro look. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a plain black, spaghetti-strapped bodysuit that tightly hugged her torso. The photo was taken from the side, so the neckline of the one-piece was not visible, but it did appear to travel far down her chest. From this angle, Kim’s voluptuous chest was fully emphasized.

Even more on display was the mother of four’s famous backside, which burst out of the bodysuit’s thong or cheeky cut. Kim’s shapely hips and thighs looked as toned as ever in the high-cut look.

The reality star’s long, black hair was pulled away from her face in a neat, tight ponytail, which fell behind her head in waves. A few small pieces were left out to frame her face. Kim appeared to be rocking a natural makeup look, including shaped and darkened eyebrows, a smoky eyeshadow, and nude-colored lips.

Kim positioned herself on her hands and feet in a crab-like pose and lifted her body all the way up. She stepped on her toes and pulled her lower legs close to her thighs, further accentuating the muscles in her upper legs and calves.

In the caption of the image, Kim revealed that her original “Solutionwear” products are being restocked soon. She also explained that there had been a delay in the restock because her team was working hard to move themselves away from the brand’s previous “branding.”

As fans know, Kim received backlash for the original name, Kimono, and made the decision to change it soon after.

Loading...

The post garnered over 1 million likes in just one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. In addition, her followers left over 3,000 comments.

“Kim u look really really great,” one fan said.

“GRL PWR,” another user wrote with a series of emoji.

Friday’s post was a bit more on the casual side, but Kim has proven that she can look equally as stunning dressed up. Earlier this week, the star shared a photo of herself rocking a skintight, curve-hugging blue dress, which she wore to the E! People’s Choice Awards over the weekend.