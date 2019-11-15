Pamela Anderson Shows Off Signature Cleavage In Shimmery Black Dress In Hot New Photo

Pamela Anderson left little to the imagination in the most recent photo shared on Instagram. As those who follow her on social media know, the blond bombshell has never been shy when it comes to showing off her figure in a number of sexy outfits that include bikinis, dresses, crop tops, and lingerie. In her most recent Instagram upload, Anderson looked extremely provocative in yet another NSFW number.

For the shot, the actress struck a pose outside while leaning against a large stone pillar as she ran her hands through her long, blond locks. As she looked off into the distance with a seductive look on her face. Pamela rocked a stunning face of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, blush, eyeshadow, and lipstick. The former Baywatch star accessorized the look with a pair of elaborate gold earrings.

Anderson’s killer figure was on full display while she rocked a shimmery black dress that left little to be desired. The top of the frock dipped low into her chest, offering generous views of her cleavage. The bottom of the ensemble was equally as sexy, hitting her thigh and showing off her toned and tanned legs for the camera.

In the caption of the image, Anderson shared a quote from Oscar Wilde.

Since going live on her page, the post earned the model a ton of attention, garnering more than 16,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. Some of Pamela’s fans commented on the photo to let her know she looks beautiful while countless others commented on the quote she shared. A few more simply expressed their thoughts via their choice of emoji.

“My crush for you will never die, true story,” one of Anderson’s followers commented on the photo, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the post.

“God I love you Pammie, you are so amazingly beautiful,” another fan chimed in, adding a series of flame emoji.

“Pamela, I am one of your biggest fans. Love you!,” a third Instagram user commented on the photo.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Anderson flaunted her flawless figure in a hot throwback shot. In the image, the bombshell flaunted her well-known cleavage once again, this time in a floral dress.