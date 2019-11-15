Model Ashley Graham Said Pregnancy Has Brought Her Into A ‘New World Of Body Confidence’

Ashley Graham is learning a new level of body acceptance now that she is carrying her first child, though it hasn’t been an entirely easy process, she said in her digital series Fearless With Ashley Graham.

The pregnant model is opening up about the more difficult side of her first pregnancy, saying she has been through a range of emotions as she deals with morning sickness and her rapidly changing body. The 32-year-old spoke out about her pregnancy on her digital series, saying that she had some difficulties accepting her body at first but has since found a new understanding thanks to another mom.

On Fearless With Ashley Graham, Graham hosted mother-of-four Taylor Hoit, who posted a viral message on social media about postpartum difficulties and the need for women to love their own bodies, according to OK! Magazine. Taylor also posted a picture of her own body with the caption, “This body has grown four children.”

Graham said she was inspired by the photo and wanted to start a dialogue among pregnant women and new moms, sharing that sometimes she felt “so isolated” and “alone” in her new body. However, Graham added that being pregnant has brought her “into this new world of body confidence.”

The model also opened up about the range of emotions she felt while posting a nude image of her growing body. The post that showed off her stretch marks. The Instagram photo has gotten close to 1.4 million likes and drawn praise to Graham for being open about the real effects of pregnancy.

The decision to post the photo came after what Graham described as a moment of struggle.

“I had just announced that I was pregnant and I thought then I was gonna feel good, and I didn’t,” Graham shared. “I just felt terrible. That morning actually, I really thought to myself, ‘Get it together, Ashley. There are other women out there who are going through the same thing as you. Why don’t you have a dialogue with them? This is a new body that I’m walking into. Why don’t I just put myself out there with this new body?'”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Graham has been open in giving fans updates on her pregnancy, recently sharing a baby bump photo that showed off her growing midsection. The picture earned more than 500,000 likes and a number of supportive comments from fans happy that Graham has started a dialogue about body acceptance.