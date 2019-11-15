Myles Garrett Suspended Indefinitely, At The Very Least For The Remainder Of This Season

Maurkice Pouncey and Larry Ogunjobi have also been suspended for what one analyst calls one of the "ugliest moments in NFL history."

Myles Garrett has been indefinitely suspended for his actions during Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the very least, the suspension will last through the end of the season and possibly longer, Yahoo Sports reports. Two other players involved in the fracas were also suspended.

What Happened?

With seconds left on the clock during Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett tackled Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph well after he’d gotten rid of the ball, which in and of itself was enough for a penalty. However, the two men continued to scuffle, and eventually, Garrett pulled Rudolph’s helmet off his head and hit him with it. A huge brawl broke out with players from both sides exchanging kicks and punches before officials got the upper hand and cleared the field.

Garrett was ejected from the game, as were Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who punched and kicked at least one opponent in the brawl, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who shoved at least one other player to the ground.

The Aftermath

When the dust settled, Garrett told reporters that he let his emotions get the better of him, as CBS News reports.

“What I did was foolish, and I shouldn’t have allowed myself to slip like that. It’s out of character,” he said.

Fines and Suspensions

On Friday, NFL spokesman Michael Signora tweeted the news of the first round of disciplinary actions taken in response to the brawl.

Steelers, Browns organizations each fined $250,000. Browns' Garrett, Ogunjobi & Steelers' Pouncey suspended. pic.twitter.com/HJ4Qnc4xsY — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 15, 2019

Specifically, Garrett was suspended for the rest of the season of which there are six remaining on the Browns’ schedule. Should the Browns make the playoffs, he will be suspended for the postseason as well.

What’s more, he’s been fined an additional, unspecified amount, and will need to meet with the Commissioner’s office — presumably some time before next season — before he’s re-instated.

“Garrett violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon,” said Signora.

For their roles in the brawl, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey has been suspended for three games, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been suspended for one game. All three men are suspended without pay.

Additionally, both teams were fined $250,000.

Additional discipline may be forthcoming. Since Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph tried to take off Garrett’s helmet, and since he was also seen kicking Garrett in the groin, either intentionally or unintentionally, that athlete may be disciplined for his role in the fracas as well.

Meanwhile, Garrett will probably not face criminal charges for his actions on the field. Cleveland police said nothing of the sort has been filed against Garrett. As of this writing, Rudolph has not filed a police report.