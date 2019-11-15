Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Sizzles In Skintight Workout Gear

The fitness model showed off her incredible figure in her latest Instagram post.

Belgian fitness model Savannah Prez has uploaded yet another tantalizing photo for her 638,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the photo, the stunner stands before a large structure on a sunny day. Savannah faces away from the camera, with her back arched as she grips onto the rung of a fixed ladder. For the capture, the Instagram influencer looked over her shoulder and smiled sweetly.

The beauty flaunted her amazing physique in the photo by wearing a long-sleeved black crop top with olive green panels and matching leggings from the clothing company Body Engineer. The skintight workout gear accentuated her perky derriere, much to the delight of her audience. Her sculpted back muscles were also put on full display.

Savannah kept the sporty look relatively simple by accessorizing with a pair of stud earrings.

For the picture, the brunette pulled back her long hair in an elegant bun. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing minimal makeup, an application that included subtle contour and nude lipstick. Her trendy French manicure gave her a look of additional style and sophistication.

In the caption, Savannah, who is a Body Engineer brand ambassador, promoted the company’s sitewide 35 percent off sale. She also stated that she hoped the picture helped cheer up fans who may have not been in the best of moods.

Many of Savannah’s admirers confided that her post did improve their day.

“Absolutely beautiful. [That] amazing smile brightens up the day indeed,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You made my birthday better [thank] you,” said a different follower.

“I was having a bad day but thanks you’re right. I am feeling better!” chimed in another Instagram user.

Some fans also flocked to the comments section to compliment Savannah’s fabulous figure.

“Buns look good from here,” wrote a fan.

Savannah graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The post seems to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 6,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time Savannah has shown off her incredibly toned body on social media. As fans are aware, a majority of her Instagram photos consist of her wearing risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this week, the beauty shared a sizzling snap, in which she wore a figure-hugging mint green workout set with mesh detailing, which she also received from Body Engineer. The post has been liked over 11,000 times since it was uploaded.