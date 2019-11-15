Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Straddles Motorcycle While Clad In A Vibrant Red Thong

Ariana James took to social media on Friday to show off her flawless figure to fans in another scandalous outfit. The Colombian-born fitness model has one of the best bodies in the business and she’s definitely not afraid to flaunt it for her legion of 1.9 million-plus fans on her wildly popular Instagram page. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, James looks smoking hot in an all red ensemble.

In the stunning new snapshot that was posted for her fans, Ariana posed with her backside facing the camera. The black-haired beauty wore her long locks straight, with a large portion falling down her back to the top of her derriere. For the photo op, the model looked off into the distance. She appeared to be wearing a hint of makeup in the photo, including some subtle blush, as she straddled a black motorcycle.

Clad in one of her sexiest outfits to date, James donned a long sleeve red crop top that hit around her lower back along and paired with a sexy red thong featuring black strings. Her toned and tanned booty was on full display in the shot.

There was no surprise that the model’s fans gave the sizzling new image rave reviews. In just a little more than two hours of the post going live on her page, the upload racked up more than 56,000 likes and well over 900 comments.

Some of the bombshell’s fans commented on the photo to let Ariana know that they think she looks amazing while countless others raved about her flawless figure. A few more fans simply chimed in by using their choice of emoji. For those who wrote words, half her fans expressed themselves in English while the other half used Spanish for the same reason.

“You’re a inspiration amazing woman!! God bless you today and always! keep shining,” one fan gushed with a red heart emoji.

Loading...

“Great way to End the week! Great shot!,” a second social media user wrote on the post, using a smiley face emoji at the end.

“I wouldn’t stop seeing this red, just awesome physique Ariana,” another Instagram user raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that James flaunted her gorgeous figure to fans in another NSFW outfit. She was clad in a barely-there cheetah swimsuit that showed off her toned arms and legs. Like her current post, the previous upload garnered plenty of attention from the bombshell’s fans, racking up more than 125,000 likes and 1,400-plus comments.