A Murder Charge Could Be In The Future For Michelle Troconis, Suspect In Jennifer Dulos Case

Michelle Troconis' lawyer fears that his client may face a murder charge in connection to Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.

Michelle Troconis and her now ex-husband Fotis Dulos are the two primary suspects in the disappearance of Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos. Jennifer, who would now be 51-years-old, should she still be alive, disappeared on May 24 and has not been seen or heard from since. Now, Troconis’ lawyer Andrew Bowman is worried that she may be facing a murder charge in the future, according to The Advocate.

Attorney Bowman has been working hard to avoid another deposition because he fears that this could lead to his client facing worse charges than she is already. In addition to being a suspect in connection to Jennifer’s disappearance, there is a chance she could also become wrapped up in a major lawsuit filed by Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber.

In a recent statement, Bowman insisted that the first investigation be completed before Troconis be called in for a second deposition due to potential homicide charges looming in the future.

“In addition, law enforcement’s investigation concerning the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos has not concluded. It is a continuing investigation, which may or may not result in a homicide charge or in a conspiracy charge.”

Farber’s lawsuit is to the tune of a whopping $2.5 million and it against Fotis and his real estate company. Farber claims that Fotis failed to pay her late husband back loans he lent him to start his company. Troconis was already called in one time for a deposition involving the lawsuit but chose to invoke her Fifth Amendment rights for every single question.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Troconis and Fotis both face two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of interfering with the investigation. They were arrested for the first time after two figures law enforcement believe to be them were captured on video surveillance the night that Jennifer disappeared driving around dropping trash bags full of Jennifer’s bloody clothes into dumpsters. They were arrested yet again after a blood like substance containing Jennifer’s DNA was found on the seat of one of Fotis’ vehicles.

Jennifer’s body has not yet been found but law enforcement no longer believe she is alive due to the blood they found on her garage floor the night she disappeared and other evidence that has since been recovered. However, Fotis says otherwise. He even did a television interview during which he said he had reason to believe his estranged wife was still alive and that he wanted her to come home.