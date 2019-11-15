Demi Rose Bares Cleavage In Unique Black Dress: ‘Tell Me Something Sweet’

Demi Rose asked her Instagram followers to tell her something sweet when she treated them to a hot new picture of herself wearing a unique black dress.

Rose shared a series of two images for her fans to enjoy. In both, she wore a long-sleeved, one-shouldered black dress with a large cutout in the middle. The unusual plunging design gave viewers a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. In the images, the brunette beauty wore her hair pulled back in a curled ponytail leaving a generous fringe and wisps flanking her face. She wore a shiny, dark warm lip shade, and her cheeks had a hint of bronzer with artful highlights. Demi’s eyes popped with shimmery peach eye shadow and a heavy, black winged eyeliner on top with no liner on the bottom of her eyes. In the first picture, the model rested her manicured fingers on her face, and she posed with her mouth slightly open. In the second image, Rose looked down, and her hand moved back into her hair. She accessorized the sexy look with small earrings and several rings.

Demi also showed off the look in her Instagram story, and she tagged Duck & Dry, noting that they are the ones who styled her hair. Later, she posted clips and pictures of herself with a group of girlfriends enjoying a night out on the town at the House of CB Christmas party.

In her caption, Demi asked her fans to respond by telling her something sweet, and they were happy to oblige. More than 202,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and greater than 2,000 of them took the time to write the model a positive note in the comments section.

“You light up the darkness like the moon and stars in the night sky,” gushed a fan.

“Your outer image is a reflection of your soul,” another follower declared.

“No need, you are so sweet and gorgeous,” wrote a third who also included two fire emoji along with a heart and candy emoji.

“Closest I’ve been to heaven!! Absolutely beautifully seductively gorgeous!!” a forth follower gushed, adding several fire and heart emoji to make the point further.

The sexy evening look was different than images Demi posted last week. The Inquisitr previously that she wore a blond wig and asked her followers a fun question about blondes having more fun. While many appreciated the fun look, several were happy to see her back to her standard brunette locks.