Halsey Fangirls Over Meeting Pink At The CMAs & It’s Really Cute

Halsey and Pink both attended the Country Music Awards earlier this week and finally met each other.

Halsey has been no stranger to admitting that she’s a huge Pink fan over the years and shared with fans on Twitter that she died inside when she met the “Just Like a Pill” chart-topper.

She uploaded four images that perfectly showcases the cute moment. In the first shot, the duo shared a passionate hug. In the second, they were looking at each other, laughing and smiling while Halsey embraced the situation by placing her hand on her chest.

Pink looked stunning in a red gown that appeared to be semi-sheer and that showed off her tattoos on her arms. She paired the look with a black hat cover part of her signature short hair.

In contrast, Halsey wore a light pink shimmery buttoned-up vest that displayed her bare chest. She owned the ensemble with matching pants and she also put her arm and hand tattoos on show. Halsey, who is known for changing up her hair color all the time, rocked reddish-brown, shoulder-length hair worn in curls.

In the third photo, Halsey went solo as she raised her hands to her face while she threw her head back in what seemed to be a reaction photo to meeting Pink. The fourth and final image was another solo shot of the “Bad At Love” songstress in which she flaunted her pearly whites, looking super happy.

In less than a day, Halsey’s post racked up more than 100,000 likes and over 9,700 retweets, proving the post made an impact on her followers.

“Halsey being the professional fangirl I aspire to be,” one user wrote.

“Okay but I want someone who will be happy as Halsey when they see me,” another shared.

“YASSS THIS IS THE CONTENT I’M HERE FOR I KNOW YOU’RE BOTH TREMENDOUS AMAZING ARTISTS BUT YOU REMIND ME A LOT OF EACH OTHERS WITH YOUR POWER AND TALENT AND THE BIG F*** YOU TO ALL THE HATERS I LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH!” a third fan tweeted passionately in capital letters.

“Literally the women who shaped my childhood and the women who shaped my teenage years,” a fourth follower shared on Twitter.

Shortly after Halsey shared her post, Pink quote-tweeted her, letting the “Without Me” hitmaker know she lived up to what she had hoped she would be like.

“You’re as cool as I thought you’d be,” she wrote, adding multiple heart emoji.

On the CMAs red carpet, Halsey posed in a fresh ensemble that showcased her fashion versatilit. She wowed in a cherry print dress praised by fans after she shared the look on her Instagram account.