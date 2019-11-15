Austrian Bombshell Nadine Leopold Wows In Yellow Bikini And Body Chain: ‘Beach Time’

Getty Images for What Goes Around Comes Around

Nadine Leopold is showing off her incredible bikini body again on Instagram.

This week, the Austrian bombshell traded in the cold temperatures of winter for some time on the beach, and looked absolutely stunning as she relaxed under the sun. The babe took to her Instagram page on Friday, November 15 to show off a glimpse of her itty-bitty swimwear from her time by the ocean in a new photo that was an instant hit with her 717,000 followers.

The 25-year-old was captured laying on her side across a red lounge chair in the newest addition to her Insta feed, giving almost a complete look at her flawless figure to the camera that was positioned in front of her. She was rocking nothing more than a bold, dandelion yellow bikini from the brand Monday Swimwear, which clung to her curves in all of the right ways and did nothing but favors for her impressive physique.

Nadine’s swim attire for the day included a sexy, underwire-style top that left little to the imagination. The number boasted a wide scoop neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, enhanced by the push-up style of its minuscule cups.

On her lower half, the blond beauty rocked a matching set of bikini bottoms that upped the ante of her skin-baring display even more. The number featured a daringly high-cut design that left her toned legs completely bare while also offering a teasing glimpse at her peachy derriere. Its waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs.

Nadine’s NSFW display was accentuated even more thanks to the delicate body chain that added a bit of bling to her look. The thin jewelry was threaded underneath her bikini top and wrapped loosely around her torso, highlighting her slender frame even more.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model certainly seemed impressed by the new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the upload has racked up over 6,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Exquisite!” one person wrote, while another said that the snap was “so hot.”

A third fan seemed lost for words over the photo, simply commenting “wow.”

Others opted for emoji to express their admiration for the sizzling shot, with many filling their comments with the heart-eyed and flame emoticons.

This is hardly the first time that the stunner has shown some skin on her Instagram page. A short scroll down her feed sees the babe again in another yellow bikini, this time in a lighter hue and an even skimpier style. This photo proved to be popular as well, earning over 12,000 likes and more than 100 comments.