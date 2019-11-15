Larsa Pippen Shows Off Killer Figure In Short White Dress & Sexy Knee-High Boots

Larsa Pippen took to social media earlier today to share another sizzling new snapshot of herself in a sexy little outfit. As those who follow the reality star on social media know, Pippen is never shy when it comes to showing off her killer figure for her loyal Instagram followers in a wide range of barely-there outfits, from bikinis to mini dresses. In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, Pippen looks both sexy and fashionable in another hot new ensemble.

In the gorgeous new shot, Pippen stood in her bedroom, posing for a selfie and snapping the photo with the help of her mirror. Pippen wore her long, dark locks slicked back and out of her face. She also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss. The bombshell held her cell phone in one hand and put the other at her side while kicking one leg out and posing.

Pippen showed off her flawless figure in a white off-the-shoulder dress that offered glimpses of her black bra straps. The dress was long-sleeved and hit well above her knee, offering fans a great views of her toned and tanned legs. She accessorized the sexy look with a pair of black over-the-knee boots that went all the way up to her thigh. The beauty also wore a unique gold-colored belt around her waist to complete the look.

In the caption of the image, Pippen told fans that it usually takes her about an hour to get ready while tagging retailers Pretty Little Thing and Little Mix. In just a short time since the photo went live, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from fans with over 8,000 likes and 90-plus comments.

Some followers took to the photo to let Pippen know that she looked gorgeous while countless others raved over her figure. A few more answered the question that she posed in the caption of the photo, letting Pippen know how long it takes them to get ready.

“As always, you look so gorgeous Larsa,” one fan chimed in on the photo using a heart and flame emoji at the end of the post.

“Depends on where I am going, An hour sounds about right. But I can cut that down to 2 minutes if I have too,” another one of Pippen’s followers commented.

“You’re a stunning girl! That outfit looks incredible on you,” a third Instagrammer gushed.