Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Cleavage In A Plunging Top, Jokes About Getting Kicked Out Of The Store

Modern Family star Ariel Winter dropped jaws earlier this morning when she posted a picture to Instagram where she looked absolutely stunning in a tight black plunging top and autumnal plaid pants. The brunette beauty is known for her killer body, and fans will no doubt be overjoyed that the outfit made sure to highlight her incredible curves.

As mentioned above, Ariel’s top was a chic black number, with long sleeves and and a neckline so low that extended to just under her bust-line. A small strap across helped preserve some of the stunner’s modesty, but much of her cleavage was nevertheless still on display. In addition to being low cut, the top was also skintight, hugging the Sofia The First actress’s trim figure. It also sported a dainty black lace trim around the neckline.

Completing the look was a pair of autumnal plaid pants. The main color was a mustard yellow, with black accents. The pants were a high-waisted cut, expertly showing off Ariel’s hourglass figure.

Ariel had naturally styled her long dark locks, and they cascaded down past her shoulders, blending in beautifully with the top. The actress completed her look with strong brows, some mascara, and a bold berry lip color.

It is unsurprising that Ariel made sure to look chic, as she tagged her location as one of the fashion capitals of the world, Paris. The specific setting for the shot was a shop for luxury handbag retailer Louis Vuitton, and a couple of trunk handbags with the famous LV logo were visible in the back.

Ariel posed by sitting inside a magenta egg-chair, with cutouts and a black frame. She joked in her caption that her facial expression was due to the fact that she had just realized that she was sitting on the merchandise, and even laughed about potentially getting “kicked out” of the boutique.

Fans loved the snapshot, and awarded it over 132,000 likes and more than 600 comments within the hour.

“Stunning just stunning,” one fan raved, adding several heart-face emoji.

“Its [sic] probably worth more now,” teased a second, along with a fire, heart-eye face, and 100 percent emoji.

“Ma’am it’s illegal to be this gorgeous and make the general public swoon,” joked a third, along with two pink hearts.

“How can someone be so perfect?” concluded a fourth, along with a red heart.

As her series Modern Family wraps up its final season, Ariel has been taking some time off and enjoying herself in the city of lights. Just yesterday, she posed in the city with some Christmas decorations while in skintight pants, as covered by The Inquisitr.