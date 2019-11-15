‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Lais Ribeiro Rocks Neon Orange Bikini In Sizzling New Selfie

Lais Ribeiro is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The latest look at the Brazilian bombshell’s flawless figure was shared to her account on Thursday, November 14, and instantly proved to be popular with her 2.1 million followers. The photo was taken selfie-style as Lais stood in a large bathroom, looking ready to head outside and spend a day by the beach or pool.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model — who pulls double-duty as a Victoria’s Secret Angel as well — has sported a number of bikinis throughout her modeling career, and her swimwear in her most recent social media snap certainly did not disappoint. The 29-year-old looked stunning in a bright, skimpy two-piece that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves.

The bold, neon orange color of Lais’ bikini was sure to turn a few heads, though her skin-baring display was likely enough to get the job done. Her look boasted an underwire-style top that almost appeared too small as it was barely enough to contain the stunner’s assets. Its low scoop neckline exposed an ample amount of cleavage, while a flash of underboob was also left well within eyesight.

Lais’ matching bikini bottoms were equally risqué and certainly upped the ante of the babe’s smoking hot look. The piece featured a daringly high-cut style that left the model’s toned thighs completely bare and also teased a glimpse of her curvy derrière. Its waistband featured a ring detail on both sides that sat high up on her hips. This accentuated her trim waist and flat midsection — though it hardly seemed that the area needed any help earning recognition from her audience.

A set of dainty rings appeared to be Lais’ only accessories, adding just the right amount of glitz to her skin-baring ensemble. Her dark tresses were worn down in waves that spilled over her shoulder in a messy fashion, while her face was completely free of makeup to allow her natural beauty to shine.

To no surprise, the new addition to the model’s feed was a huge hit with her fans. At the time of this writing, the post has earned well over 70,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are the most beautiful girl in the world,” one person wrote.

Another said that Lais was a “real goddess.”

“Love your shape. I’m obsessed with you. You inspire all of us to do the best. Thank you,” commented a third.

Lais has filled her Instagram account with photos just as steamy as her most recent share. A short scroll down her page will bring fans to another stunning snap in which the babe rocked a sexy red wrap-style bikini that left little to the imagination, bringing some serious heat to her feed.