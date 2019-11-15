Janet Jackson Flashes Signature Smile In All-Black Ensemble & White Fila Sneakers

Janet Jackson is currently in Australia on tour and continues to update fans with what she’s up to via social media.

The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” icon shared a photo of herself to Instagram where she is sitting down by a table. Jackson flashed her signature smile directly to the camera and radiated happiness. Jackson paired a long-sleeved, black sweater with sweatpants while she crossed her arms. She rolled her sleeves up slightly, put on a black beret, and sported a bold, red lip. Jackson recently dyed her hair dark again and wore her curly locks down. She also put on white Fila sneakers to give the all-black ensemble some extra color. The “All Nite (Don’t Stop)” songstress accessorized herself with aviator sunglasses that were semi-sheer.

Janet geotagged the post as Brisbane City, Queensland, Australia, because that’s where her next concert will take place.

The “Someone To Call My Lover” hitmaker kept her caption simple with a sun emoji, letting fans know there is some sunshine Down Under.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 48,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“I love to see that smile,” one user wrote adding the eye-heart face emoji.

“Just gorgeous all around,” another shared.

“Hey, gorgeous. Don’t you look all cute and stuff,” a third fan remarked.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!! IM LOVING THIS NEW GROWTH,” a fourth follower commented passionately in capital letters.

Jackson wore the same outfit when she posed by a wall of pink graffiti. The more up-close shot showcased her metallic nails and the black bag on her shoulder.

Janet currently has two more shows left in Australia that will take place in Brisbane at Brisbane Showgrounds and in Sydney at Giants Stadium. Afterward, Jackson will perform a one-off date in Auckland, New Zealand.

She is headlining the “RnB Fridays Live 2019” event each night. The tour is jam-packed with familiar names, including The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Brandy, Sisqo, Keri Hilson, and J-Kwon.

Her shows are in honor of her legendary album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, which was released 30 years ago. The dates not only celebrate its legacy but also see Jackson performing hits from various other albums, per The Inquisitr. Her headline slot consists of 18 songs on the setlist.

Janet’s final concerts of the decade will take place in Honolulu, Hawaii, where she filmed her Live in Hawaii DVD.