‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Thomas Is Alive & Ready To Taunt

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 18 indicate that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will be on everyone’s minds. But the two people who know that he could have died will have the nastiest surprise of all when Thomas pitches up to taunt them, per She Knows Soaps.

Monday, November 18 – Brooke Stuns Ridge With News Of Thomas

Ridge Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will blast Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) for manipulating his son into signing the adoption papers. He knows that Hope took advantage of Thomas’ vulnerability and encouraged him to give her equal rights to his son.

Brooke will come to her daughter’s defense, according to The Inquisitr. She will tell Ridge that Hope may have manipulated Thomas, but the designer did something far worse. Brooke will then proceed to tell her husband that Thomas was willing to sign the adoption papers if Hope slept with him. The soap opera spoilers indicate that Ridge will be very shocked that Thomas stooped so low.

Tuesday, November 19 – Hope Needs To Tell Ridge The Truth

Both Ridge and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have noticed that Thomas went missing after his dinner with Hope and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Ridge will demand answers. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will struggle to tell Ridge the truth.

After confronting Brooke and Hope, Steffy and Ridge will worry about Thomas’ mental wellbeing. Both are still reeling with the shock that Thomas wanted to exchange Douglas for a night in bed with Hope.

Wednesday, November 20 – Thomas Forrester Is Alive

Thomas, who apparently survived his fall, pays a surprise visit to Hope. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that the designer wants to prove a point.

Ridge confides in Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and tells her that he may not have lost his son.

Thursday, November 21 – Thomas Taunts Brooke

Thomas will taunt Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). He wants her to tell Ridge what really happened. It seems as if the designer finally has the upper hand and has Brooke right where he wants her.

Ridge will lean on Shauna for support. It will soon become apparent that the former Vegas showgirl is there for Ridge no matter what, a trait definitely not shared by Brooke.

Friday, November 22 – Thomas Introduces Douglas To His New Mother

During a particularly heated argument, Ridge and Brooke’s relationship will change forever. Will the couple finally decide to end their marriage?

Hope and Thomas have some important news for Douglas. Together they will tell Douglas that Hope is officially his new mother.