WWE Rumors: More Backstage Details On CM Punk’s Return Revealed

Earlier this week, CM Punk sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling community by appearing on WWE Backstage. However, a recent report has revealed that some people in WWE originally opposed the idea of FOX hiring him as a contributor for its weekly show.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that there were people in the company who were not supportive of Punk joining the panel show.

“FOX at one point pushed for him to co-host the show. Those in WWE who were aware of it, noted negativity about it at first, because of the past bad blood. But later, when he got a tryout, we were told that the expectation was that an offer would be made to him. He had claimed to have not gotten an offer when asked. That could have been true, or it could have been to build for the surprise moment.”

Punk’s contract agreement with FOX means that he’ll contribute to the show on a recurring basis, but not every single week. Furthermore, he won’t be reporting to anyone in WWE, but it is believed that his connection to the company through the show could lead to their relationship being repaired in the future.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Triple H stated that the company is willing to let bygones be bygones and he believes that Vince McMahon would be open to the “Straight Edge Superstar” making a return.

According to Punk, he’s also open to wrestling in WWE again. However, it will cost the company upward of $20 million to get him back into the squared circle for a match.

Despite not ruling out more wrestling in the future, the former WWE Champion doesn’t appear to be interested in lacing up his boots again. As Ringside News reported earlier this week, Punk met with AEW owner Tony Khan and was offered a huge contract, only to turn it down.

Punk left WWE in 2014 and opened up about his experience on Colt Cabana’s The Art of Wrestling podcast, which led to an unsuccessful lawsuit from WWE’s Dr. Chris Amann for defamation. Following that lawsuit, Punk and Cabana were involved in another legal battle against each other, but it was settled out of court earlier this year.

A few months ago, most wrestling fans assumed that Punk would never be associated with WWE again. However, this latest development proves that anything is possible in the world of sports entertainment.