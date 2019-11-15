‘General Hospital’ Scheduling Scoop For Friday, November 15 Suggests Another Possible Episode Shift

General Hospital fans are anxious to see what’s coming with Friday’s episode, but there is a possibility that they will have to wait until Monday to see the next show. ABC is not making any formal decisions quite yet, but they have noted that it is possible that the November 15 show will be pre-empted due to the ongoing televised impeachment hearings.

As was the case with the episode slated to air on Wednesday earlier this week, ABC has shared that they are going to wait to see how long Friday’s television testimony runs before deciding whether to push out the next show. Ultimately, ABC did move the show originally planned for Wednesday to Thursday instead, so nobody missed any of the action.

According to ABC executive Nathan Varni via a Friday morning post on Twitter, the network is keeping an eye on Friday’s live testimony and is prepared to make a decision closer to the usual air time for most markets.

“11/15 update for @GeneralHospital: we’ll once again be monitoring the duration of today’s hearings. If they stretch well into the afternoon & interrupt today’s episode, we will end up pushing the episode to Monday (Canada not impacted today). More updates to follow… #gh,” Varni wrote.

Given that update from Varni, General Hospital fans should feel confident that they will not miss any of the explosive action ahead. Spoilers tease that Friday’s episode should contain big moments involving Finn, Hayden, and Anna as Anna learns about Violet and viewers are anxious to see this play out.

In addition, the next show will have Elizabeth and Cameron paying Sonny a visit. General Hospital spoilers from the sneak peek for the upcoming episode reveal that Julian will visit Alexis at GH to check in on her as her mysterious health condition escalates. Kim visits with Monica, seemingly before leaving town, and Franco and Jason have a conversation of some sort.

As was the case earlier this week, it seems that Canadian viewers will see the next episode of General Hospital on Friday regardless of what happens with the televised impeachment hearings. If the episode is pre-empted and moved for those in the United States, Canadians should end up with another encore on Monday as the U.S. catches up again.

General Hospital fans tend to get frustrated with these last-minute schedule changes. It is good news that ABC is doing its best to ensure that nobody misses the show or has to try to access it late at night or solely online. For now, viewers will have to hang tight and stay tuned to see what, if any, additional schedule changes need to be implemented.