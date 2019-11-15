‘Maxim’ Model Hannah Palmer’s Busty Selfie Is Driving Fans Wild

Hannah Palmer is giving her fans a lot to talk about with her most recent, smoking hot social media share. As fans know, the blond bombshell has never been shy when it comes to showing off her body to her one million-plus Instagram followers. While the model is most well-known for rocking a bikini and other sexy lingerie, she also dazzles in selfies as well — which is exactly what she did yesterday.

In the most recent image that was shared on her page, Palmer can be seen sitting right in front of the camera, wearing a slight smile on her face. The model did not specifically tag her location in the post but in the caption of the image, she wished fans a Happy Thursday, tagging retailer Revolve. Palmer wore her long, blond-dyed locks down and slightly waved as some pieces fell right around her chest. She also sported a stunning application of makeup that included mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick.

The photograph was only taken from the chest up but it still gave Palmer’s fans plenty to talk about. While clad in a long-sleeve white shirt that buttoned in the front, Palmer left little to the imagination, showing off ample amounts of cleavage for the camera. Fans have already given the sexy new shot their stamp of approval, with 82,000 likes in addition to upwards of 1,400 comments.

Some of the model’s followers commented on the photo to let her know that she looked stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more simply dropped a line to let the bombshell know that they were huge fans of hers. A few others had no words for the smoking hot new photo and opted to express their feelings by using emoji instead.

“You look gorgeous girl as always. Love the white top,” one fan commented, adding a series of heart emoji at the end of the post.

“God, you’re so gorgeous. You are by far my favorite model on Instagram, Hannah,” another gushed.

“You’re absolutely beautiful,” a third social media user raved over the snapshot.

This is not the first selfie her fans have been treated to recently. Earlier this week, as reported by The Inquisitr, Palmer sizzled in another sexy selfie that was shared on her page. In that particular photo, the model rocked a lacy white bra with a floral pattern and some sexy bunny ears on her head. That post earned massive amounts of attention for the model, racking up over 90,000 likes and 1,700-plus comments.