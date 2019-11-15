Barbara Palvin Exposes Cleavage Underneath Plush White Robe

Barbara Palvin gave her fans something to talk about this week when she shared a new photo to Instagram that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The post was shared on Thursday, November 14, and was an instant hit with her 12.9 million followers. It was taken on the set of a new project she was working on, possibly for Victoria’s Secret, as she is one of their newest Angels along with Alexina Graham, Grace Elizabeth, and Leomie Anderson.

Barbara was snapped sitting in a black chair with a row of vanities behind her, though it appeared that her time at the hair and makeup station was already done. The Hungarian bombshell looked absolutely gorgeous with a subtle and sultry makeup look that included a peach colored lipstick and matching blush on her cheeks. Dusted on her eyelids was a light brown eyeshadow that, combined with a thick eyeliner and coat of mascara, made her piercing blue eyes pop.

The model also sported a voluminous bob the upped the ante of her sultry display. Her short brown tresses were styled in a deep part, with a handful flipped to one side of her head to gently fall in front of her face.

Barbara’s look for her photoshoot was hidden underneath a plush white robe, though she still found a way to exude sexiness while covered up. She wore the robe in an off-the-shoulder fashion, teasing fans with a glimpse of her blush pink bra straps. This also created a wide, deep neckline that fell far below her bosom, exposing her bare décolletage and flashing an ample amount of cleavage to her audience.

The showing of skin proved hard to be ignored by her millions of fans, who have awarded Barbara’s latest social media upload with more than one million likes within its first day of going live to Instagram. The post has also racked up nearly 3,000 comments, many containing compliments for the stunner’s jaw-dropping display.

“Wow this is called real beauty,” one person wrote.

“You are perfect,” said another.

“How can you be this gorgeous,” questioned a third.

Barbara has never been shy about showing some skin on social media. A short scroll down her feed brings fans to another eye-catching, black-and-white photo of the babe laying across a couch and wearing nothing more than a bra and panties, exposing her flawless figure nearly in its entirety. That photo also earned the stunner over a million likes and more than 3,500 comments.