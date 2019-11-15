Meghan Markle Secretly Meets With Hillary Clinton At Frogmore Cottage Home

Hillary Clinton secretly met with Meghan Markle at the home she shares with Prince Harry, Frogmore Cottage, after being invited by the Duchess of Sussex for a visit.

People Magazine reported that Markle and Clinton spent the afternoon together. According to the publication, Prince Harry also joined the women along with the couple’s 7-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.

Clinton formally met Markle just days after appearing on BBC Radio 5 Live alongside daughter Chelsea Clinton. The mother and daughter were there to promote their new book, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience. Women who made a significant difference in the world are featured in the tome, such as Eleanor Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart, Harriet Tubman, and Billie Jean King.

The former secretary of state was then asked during the broadcast about Markle’s treatment by the British tabloids.

Clinton said in Markle’s defense, “She has made her own way in the world. Then she falls in love, and he [Prince Harry] falls in love with her, and everybody should be celebrating that because it is a true love story. You can just look at them and see that.”

“You know, it’s not easy. And there are some techniques that can be learned along the way, some humor, some deflection, whatever, which I’m sure she will come to. But it is tough what she is going through. And I think she deserves a lot better,” Clinton continued of her feelings regarding the harsh criticism Markle has faced by the media since first becoming engaged to Prince Harry in November 2017.

While it was unknown what the women privately spoke about during their meeting, Clinton’s aforementioned remarks about handling life in the public spotlight might have been a topic of discussion between the two.

Markle, who married Prince Harry in 2018, has also spoken openly about her feelings regarding the treatment she has received by the intrusive British tabloids.

The couple chronicled the personal difficulties they have experienced both separately and together in the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired in October.

Prince Harry fears Markle will fall victim to intrusive press coverage the same way that his mother, the late Princess Diana, did. In turn, Markle revealed that navigating this level of celebrity was something she was not ready for, particularly as a new wife, mother, and member of the royal family.

“I never thought that this would be easy,” Markle stated in the interview. “But I thought it would be fair.”