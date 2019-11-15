Aussie Model Tarsha Whitmore Looks Smoking Hot In Skintight Number: ‘I Need This Dress In Every Colour’

Tarsha Whitmore took to social media once again to show off the body that helped make her famous in another scandalous ensemble. As those who follow her on social media know, Tarsha is no stranger to flaunting her flawless figure in a wide-range of sexy outfits that leave little to the imagination. In the most recent photo shared on her page, the Australian beauty sizzles in another curve-hugging dress.

In the photo, the model tagged herself at her home base of Queensland, Australia. She struck a sexy pose outside, standing at the top of a set of stairs with some gorgeous green trees just behind her. The brunette bombshell wore her hair down and straight for the look, turning her head to the side and gazing off into the distance. The model rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

Whitmore’s picture-perfect figure was on display for the camera while clad in a sexy brown dress that hugged her every curve. The NSFW number hit well above the model’s knee, showing off her toned and tanned legs for the camera. Tarsha accessorized the look with a small black clutch with a gold chain strap. The social media sensation tagged retailer Meshki, where she got the dress from.

The post has only been live on Tarsha’s account for a short time, but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 8,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. While some fans took to the post to let Whitmore know that she looks drop dead gorgeous, countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few more chimed in to let her know that they would be purchasing the same outfit.

“You’re gorgeous and look amazing in that dress,” one of the model’s fans raved on the stunning new social media share.

“Yes and then model every one of them for us!!! So fabulous,” another commented with a purple heart emoji attached to the end.

“We wanna see it too, you look good I’m everything and anything,” a third Instagram user chimed in, adding a heart-eye emoji at the end of the post.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Whitmore enjoyed a tropical getaway to the Maldives. During her trip, the stunner shared a few photos with fans on her page, including one of herself straddling a jet ski while clad in a thong bikini. That photo amassed over 29,000 likes and 300-plus comments.