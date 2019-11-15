Jenelle Evans Returns To Twitter Since Announcing Divorce, Tells Fans To ‘Stop Reading Into Everything’

Jenelle Evans has remained silent mostly silent on her social media accounts since announcing she was leaving her husband of two years, David Eason. On Friday morning, though, the mom of three returned to Twitter and told her followers to “stop reading into everything.”

The former Teen Mom 2 star was likely referring to a recent Snapchat photo that she posted to her stories the day before. In the photo, Jenelle was wearing a white shirt with pink flowers and she wore her long hair down and curled. Her makeup was done and she looked gorgeous. In the caption of the photo, Jenelle wrote, “Unseen moments…. wrapped.”

Immediately, fans wondered if perhaps Jenelle was filming again for Teen Mom 2 since the cast has filmed for Unseen Moments specials in the past. The mom of three must have heard the rumors as she took to Twitter to quickly clear up any speculation.

“The picture posted to my Snapchat yesterday was a ‘throwback’ pic on my memories when I was pregnant with Ensley. Just thought I looked pretty so I posted. Stop reading into everything so much,” she wrote.

Immediately, fans started chiming in underneath the tweet. While most of the tweets were positive, some called out the former Teen Mom 2 star and some even posted a screenshot of the Snapchat story in question. They called her claim into question, wondering why the photo she posted didn’t show that it came from her memories on the social networking site.

The tweet had over 600 likes and while many of the fans were supportive in their comments, Jenelle didn’t reply to any of them.

The Snapchat photo comes after reports that the former Teen Mom 2 star is reportedly talking to MTV about a potential return to the show. A source claimed that Jenelle has been talking to the network for a “few weeks.”

Perhaps another reason fans were skeptical about Jenelle’s claims is because she reportedly met with MTV during a trip to New York City last month. Her trip to the Big Apple took place at the same time the rest of the Teen Mom 2 cast were there to film the reunion special. Although Jenelle reportedly did not film alongside the rest of the cast while there, she allegedly met with MTV. Some fans wonder if perhaps she will be returning to the show in the future, especially considering her recent split from her husband.