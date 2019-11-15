AEW Rumors: Top Star To Compete For Rival Promotion Next Year

AEW superstar Jon Moxley has been the talk of the wrestling industry this week following his extreme hardcore match with Kenny Omega at Full Gear. However, while Moxley is one of AEW’s brightest prospects, the wrestler’s future could see him juggle duties with another promotion.

Citing the Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer, Sportskeeda reports that he will be settling some unfinished business in New Japan Pro Wrestling in the coming months.

“It hasn’t been announced but the belief is Jon Moxley is working the Tokyo Dome. From those in AEW, they believe that to be the case but weren’t 100 per cent on it. The logical match would be Lance Archer for the U.S. title since Moxley never lost the belt in the ring. They did a set-up for Archer vs. Juice Robinson in San Jose. They could do a three-way, although hopefully not, or they could do title matches both nights.”

As Meltzer notes, Moxley was NJPW’s United States Champion before Lance Archer. However, he was forced to vacate the title after being unable to attend a show due to poor weather conditions.

During an interview with the NJPW website, the former champ revealed that he intends to be at Wrestle Kingdom in 2020. According to Moxley, competing at NJPW’s flagship pay-per-view is one of his ambitions, because he believes that “anyone who’s anyone” has been a part of the show in the past.

Sometimes @JonMoxley wants to watch the world burn pic.twitter.com/ADnzoZjTYo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 14, 2019

The NJPW event is set to take place over two days in January, but don’t expect to see more AEW talent there. The relationship between both companies has been shaky in recent months, and more cross promotion has been ruled out for the time being.

AEW has already shown a willingness to allow some performers to wrestle elsewhere, and someone of Moxley’s star power will have some leeway in that regard. In recent months, Kenny Omega has also competed for Japanese and Mexican promotions, and it’s not uncommon to see other superstars show up at independent shows.

As far as his AEW career goes, Moxley and Omega’s beef is still ongoing, so it’s possible that fans will see another match between the pair down the line. On next week’s Dynamite, however, Moxley will compete against rising star Darby Allin.

Allin answered an open challenge that Moxley put out on the latest episode of AEW’s weekly show. Given the wrestling style of both competitors, fans can expect this match to be very hard-hitting and full of risks.