‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Wears A Snake Monokini, Then Plays Golf In Yoga Pants

Blond beauty Paige Spiranac, who found fame on Instagram thanks to her good looks and golf skills, recently floored her fans with two pictures. In the first, she stunned in a revealing snake-printed bathing suit. In the second, she took to the golf course in her trademark yoga pants.

In the first of the two shots, Paige relaxed on her bed while wearing a sizzling snake-printed monokini. The bathing suit featured a slight mock-neck detail, but that was where the appearance of modesty ended. The top of the suit struggled to contain her ample assets. Some of her cleavage spilled out and gave the camera a glimpse of both under and sideboob.

The monokini was knotted at the bust, adding a trendy accent that gave way to a large cut-out detail that extended past her bellybutton. The bottom of the suit reached up towards her waist, emphasizing her hourglass figure.

Paige wore little — if any — makeup in the snap, letting her natural beauty shine through. Her blond locks were styled straight and in a half-up, half-down hairdo. The golf girl posed by sitting on a pool chaise with comfy linen pillows dotting the background. Her legs rested on the seat cushion, showing off her long and lean pins.

In her caption, Paige joked about the snake print of the monokini, claiming that if she attended Hogwarts, the magical boarding school from Harry Potter, she would undoubtedly be a Slytherin.

Fans went wild over the picture, awarding it over 173,000 likes and close to 5,000 comments.

“My favorite picture of you,” one fan raved, adding the hallelujah hands emoji.

“Call me…anytime,” teased another, along with two fire emoji.

Many other fans wrote in their own Hogwarts house, in response to Paige’s query. However, there were a few that also expressed their disappointment that the blond beauty was not on the green.

She was sure to address that concern with her next post, where she shared a short clip of her hitting with an iron.

In the video, she had pulled up her long locks into a practical ponytail. Just as practical was her choice of attire — a pair of tight grey high-waisted yoga pants. The high cut made sure to showcase her trim torso. For her top, Paige wore a hunter green v-neck shirt, with a low dip that flaunted her cleavage.

She completed the look with a pair of white golf shoes and a pink golf glove.

The clip earned over 101,000 likes and around 4,700 comments.

“Love your golf videos,” one fan raved, adding a red heart emoji.

“I’m just here to help my swing,” joked a second.

Paige often wears athleisure on the golf course and recently wowed fans in another yoga pant ensemble, this time a gunmetal grey with moto ruching, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.