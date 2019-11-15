Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Barely Covers Up With A Towel During Vacation In Cabo

Alexina Graham traded in the cold winter weather for the tropical scene of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and she treated her fans to a new snap from the vacation that they are absolutely loving.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel shared the sizzling shot from her trip to her Instagram page on Thursday, November 14, and it was an instant hit with her 660,000 followers. In the photo, the 27-year-old sat in the shade on top of a long, white bench. Behind her was a picturesque view of the bright blue ocean and tall palm trees — a gorgeous scene that alone was enough to turn a few heads.

Alexina sat directly in front of the camera, though her gaze was not focused on its lens. Instead, the beauty turned her head over her shoulder, taking in the breathtaking scene around her. The audience, however, was most likely more focused on the redheaded bombshell herself. Although not in a bathing suit, she still put on an eye-popping display that proved hard to be ignored.

The British model wowed as she posed for the steamy shot in nothing but a long, white towel, which was gently draped over her body and provided as little coverage as possible. She held the plush fabric across her chest, tucking it underneath her arm so it would stay in place. Her efforts, however, weren’t exactly successful, as one of her breasts was left completely uncovered. This caused her to place her hand over the area to not violate the social media platform’s strict nudity guidelines. Plenty of cleavage was still left well within eyesight, though.

Alexina’s towel fell down in front of her torso and over one of her toned thighs, flashing a teasing glimpse of her curvy booty in the process. The cloth spilled down to the floor, leaving her long, lean legs completely exposed as well, upping the ante of her NSFW display.

The model’s signature red tresses were worn down for the photo and appeared to be gently blown by the ocean breeze. Alexina was also completely makeup free, letting her striking facial features and natural beauty shine.

Unsurprisingly, fans showered the beauty’s new social media upload with love. As of this writing, the skin-baring snap has earned more than 34,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for Alexina’s jaw-dropping display.

“Your beauty is absolute breathtaking!!” one fan wrote.

“Looking beautiful and flawless,” said another.

“My favorite picture of you!” commented a third.

Though Alexina is currently enjoying the warm, tropical weather, she has also expressed her love for the winter and all the fun festivities the season brings. Last week she shared another post to Instagram in which she described her excitement for Christmas, noting it was her “favorite time of the year.” She was decked out in Christmas colors, rocking a set of skimpy red lingerie and a pouffy white tutu skirt that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves, driving her fans wild.