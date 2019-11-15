WWE Rumors: Unhappy Superstars Could Be Granted Their Releases

WWE has been hesitant to release any superstars from their contracts in recent months, as the company doesn’t want its talent joining All Elite Wrestling. However, according to a recent report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE might be willing to release some talent going forward.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Meltzer stated that word backstage is that some wrestlers will be granted their releases, provided that they don’t join promotions that interfere with WWE’s business interests.

“It was noted that they may be giving releases to some people with the idea they don’t believe they would be going to AEW, or if they do, wouldn’t help them.”

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Sin Cara put out a lengthy social media post in which he revealed his desire to leave WWE. According to backstage reports, his plan is to join MMA promotion Combate Americas and he isn’t interested a movie to AEW.

In recent months, Luke Harper and Mike Kanellis have also requested their releases, only to be denied. Like Sin Cara, both performers are lower midcarders who have struggled to receive any substantial television time lately. Should they join AEW, they probably won’t be thrust into a main event spotlight.

Kanellis and Sin Cara recently signed new long-term contracts, which could make WWE less inclined to release them. As the company has shown with Harper, they are happy to let performers sit at home until their contracts expire.

However, Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue recently weighed in on the Sin Cara situation and raised an interesting point that could work in favor of both the wrestler and the company.

“When it comes to whether or not there will be an acceptance of this release and the ability to actually let him go, I think the man may be released but I don’t think the mask will be. Because, after all, Sin Cara has already been released but Sin Cara is also still wrestling in WWE.”

It remains to be seen if these WWE talents will be released from their deals in the coming weeks, and if so, it will be interesting to see if more performers make their unhappiness known.

Two superstars who appear focused on leaving when their contracts expire are Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, otherwise known as The Revival. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, they gave more hints that they’re unhappy in WWE and want to wrestle for the competition.