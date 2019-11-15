Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Sizzles In A Sheer Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms At The Beach

Lorena's stripping down in St Barts.

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae stunned fans in a hot new beach shot shared to her Instagram account this week. The 25-year-old beauty posted a sizzling bikini photo of herself as she enjoyed the sunshine during a trip to St. Barts where she proudly showed off her fit body for her 1.7 million followers.

The shot showed her as she hit the beach and shielded her eyes from the sun by putting both of her arms above her head. The German beauty squinted slightly as she looked off into the distance.

Lorena proved she’s not afraid to show some skin as she rocked a sheer black crop-top during her tropical trip, which perfectly showed off her toned middle. The star even undid a few of her buttons to flash just a little more skin.

Though the shot made it difficult to see her exact bikini look, the supermodel appeared to be wearing a nude bikini top underneath the sheer covering.

On her bottom half, she kept things a little more covered. Lorena opted for a pair of seriously high-waisted, black-and-white patterned bikini bottoms that stretched all the way up to her bellybutton. The high-cut look also gave fans a better look at her toned legs.

The gorgeous runway model had her long brunette hair flowing down and parted at the side for her fun beach day but kept her accessories to a minimum. She only appeared to sport a pair of sparkly stud earrings.

Lorena confirmed in the caption that she was in the Caribbean for the weekend as she revealed that she’d escaped the cold of New York City in November.

She also told fans that her bikini look was from the line of a close friend, as she tagged the official account of fellow Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor‘s swimwear line in her post, Devon Windsor Swim. Lorena has joined forces with Devon to model pieces from the newly-launched collection on multiple occasions in the past.

Though Lorena didn’t give too much away, it’s very possible the star is in St. Barts to celebrate Devon’s upcoming wedding to Johnny “Dex” Barbara. Devon confirmed on her own Instagram account that she and Johnny will be marrying at the sunny vacation destination over the weekend.

The star’s hot beach shot has already received more than 67,000 likes in the first 14 hours since she shared it and fans have flooded the comments section with praise.

“Dearrrr you look so good,” one Instagram user told her.

Another called her a “beauty.”

“You are very photogenic lorena,” a third fan told the model.

“Such a beautiful pic, love it,” read a fourth comment.

Others left heart, kissing, and heart eye emoji for the model on her latest beach post.